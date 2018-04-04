You Need To See Ronaldo’s Bicycle Kick Goal (And Zidane’s Reaction) From Last Night [Videos] — Nigeria Today

You Need To See Ronaldo’s Bicycle Kick Goal (And Zidane’s Reaction) From Last Night [Videos]

We all love to compare Messi and Ronaldo, but maybe we should just be stoked that we live in an age where two of the finest (if not the finest) footballers of all time are banging in goals like this.

Last night saw Real Madrid dismantle Juventus, whose defence is the stuff of legend, and it was Cristiano who led the charge. His first goal was a classy finish, but it was his 64th minute overhead that stole the show.

Seriously, the skill levels on display here are frightening:

SIMPLY SENSATIONAL FROM RONALDO!

This bicycle kick could be goal of the season.#UCL pic.twitter.com/IFa9zCXNuq — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) April 3, 2018

You know you’ve banged in a worldie when Zinedine Zidane can’t hide his amazement:

When this is Zidane’s reaction to your goal you know it was special pic.twitter.com/7YuumPzeZ4 — EPL Bible (@EPLBible) April 3, 2018

The goal was so good that the Juventus fans actually gave it a round of applause:

This says everything, Juventus fans applauding Ronaldo’s overhead goal. Cannot be angry at such quality. pic.twitter.com/kHu8Usai2Z — AidaN (@AidanMUFC_) April 3, 2018

Yeah, they know genius when they see it. So does Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, with this from the Guardian:

“I don’t know if Cristiano’s goal is the best in the history of football but it’s certainly an extraordinary goal. You can only congratulate him for what he’s doing at present,” Allegri said… The veteran Juve goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was not surprised to see Ronaldo produce such a sublime finish. “At his best? No, I think he was the usual Ronaldo. Messi and him can be compared to Maradona and Pele for what they have been doing season after season,” he said.

I’ll forever be a Messi man, but hats off to Ronaldo for another staggering display of greatness.

[source:guardian]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

