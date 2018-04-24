You Need To Watch This Hectic Doccie About R Kelly And His Women [Video] — Nigeria Today

You Need To Watch This Hectic Doccie About R Kelly And His Women [Video]

No doubt, R Kelly is as problematic as they come. Which is a pity, because he really is a genius when it comes to writing RnB tracks.

For years there have been allegations that he runs a sex cult out of his Atlanta mansion, which go so far as to accuse the R&B singer of grooming underage women and refusing to let them leave the house.

He has always denied those accusations.

But now, a new BBC3 documentary sheds light on this side of R Kelly.

Exploring the allegations surrounding the legend’s sex life, reporter Ben Zand interviews those closest to the singer, including a former sound engineer and Timothy and Jonjelyn Savage, the parents of Joycelyn Savage, a current member of his so-called “degrading sex cult”.

In a snippet of the doccie below, James Lee, who worked on R Kelly’s fifth studio album TP-2, describes what it was like to work with the artist:

Hectic, hey?

Well, the BBC reports that since the documentary aired, R Kelly’s executive assistant of over 10 years, Diana Copeland, resigned, and that Linda Mensch, R Kelly’s entertainment attorney of four years, has also quit.

Oh, and did I tell you you can watch the full, hour-long documentary below?

In case you’re a bit confused, R Kelly’s full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly.

[source:bbc]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

