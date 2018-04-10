“You Used To Call Me Fat, Now You Want My Number’’ – Lady Shares Before And After Photos — Nigeria Today

“You Used To Call Me Fat, Now You Want My Number’’ – Lady Shares Before And After Photos

An American lady identified as @cocain_diasies on Twitter has got herself trending on social media after she shared these before and after photos.

The lady who lost massive weight, shared the pictures on the platform and wrote;

You used to call me fat now you want my number but it don’t work like that shawty.

The pictures which have gone viral, gained over 19,000 retweets and over 100,000 likes.

See more pictures below;

Source – GossipMill

The post “You Used To Call Me Fat, Now You Want My Number’’ – Lady Shares Before And After Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

