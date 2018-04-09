 You will soon be able to get an ebike from Uber now that it bought Jump — Nigeria Today
You will soon be able to get an ebike from Uber now that it bought Jump

It’s been a few months since Uber partnered with ebike company Jump to begin a bike-sharing pilot program in San Francisco. Those last few months have gone well enough for Uber to put the pedal to the metal and officially acquire Jump.

The post You will soon be able to get an ebike from Uber now that it bought Jump appeared first on Digital Trends.

