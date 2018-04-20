 Young film makers out to groom new Nollywood faces - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Young film makers out to groom new Nollywood faces – Vanguard

Young film makers out to groom new Nollywood faces
By Njoku Benjamin. The biggest Nollywood producers will soon start banking on new faces, as a crop of youngsters better known as 14 Partners Alliance have hatched plans to groom new talents that will take over the big screen from the likes of Genevieve

