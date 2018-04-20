Young film makers out to groom new Nollywood faces - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Young film makers out to groom new Nollywood faces – Vanguard



Vanguard Young film makers out to groom new Nollywood faces

Vanguard

By Njoku Benjamin. The biggest Nollywood producers will soon start banking on new faces, as a crop of youngsters better known as 14 Partners Alliance have hatched plans to groom new talents that will take over the big screen from the likes of Genevieve …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

