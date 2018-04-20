Young film makers out to groom new Nollywood faces — Nigeria Today

Young film makers out to groom new Nollywood faces

By Njoku Benjamin

The biggest Nollywood producers will soon start banking on new faces, as a crop of youngsters better known as 14 Partners Alliance have hatched plans to groom new talents that will take over the big screen from the likes of Genevieve Naji and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde.

The young producers have wrapped up plans to shoot their debut movie with talented newcomers in the bid to set a new record for the industry.

Looking towards the future, the youngsters believe that the big producers should nurture young actors as they have vowed not to relent on their mission to revolutionize the industry.

Speaking at the press unveiling of the company, the Marketing Director and popular comedian, M.O.G a.k.a Akpors said: “We are a new production house that is out to redefine the Nigeria entertainment scene. We are into movies, comedy, music and dance. We are wrapping up plans to shoot our debut movie.

We talked about the movie industry and the pain we went through back then and how we have grown big today. So, we feel we can contribute to the growth of the industry hence we set up the 14 Partners Alliance.”

The comedian revealed that the company has trained about hundred young actors in preparation for its upcoming movie production at 14 Partners Alliance Academy. “The shooting of the movie, which kicks off next week will last for one month. We have been planning about this project for over a year now, and we are using this movie to launch the movie arm of the company.”

He also disclosed that the platform has organized about two concerts to expose its musicians and comedians to the industry.

According to him, the upcoming movie is a family oriented thriller that will project family values: “The movie is a thriller woven around crime and how to combat it. It is a family oriented story that deals with the history of a family and how a young man killed his own cousin.”

