Young Ghanaian boy stabbed to death in London (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Young Ghanaian boy stabbed to death in London (Photos)

Young Ghanaian boy

The sister of a young Ghanaian boy has taken to Twitter to share how she lost her brother this morning.

According to Naya, her only brother got stabbed this morning… She took to Twitter to share his photos and wrote,

My younger brother, my only brother got stabbed to death this morning. Guys this needs to stop. The pain I’m experiencing is indescribable

May the soul of her brother rest in peace…

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post Young Ghanaian boy stabbed to death in London (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

