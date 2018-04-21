Young Ghanaian boy stabbed to death in London (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Young Ghanaian boy stabbed to death in London (Photos)
Young Ghanaian boy
The sister of a young Ghanaian boy has taken to Twitter to share how she lost her brother this morning.
According to Naya, her only brother got stabbed this morning… She took to Twitter to share his photos and wrote,
My younger brother, my only brother got stabbed to death this morning. Guys this needs to stop. The pain I’m experiencing is indescribable
May the soul of her brother rest in peace…
