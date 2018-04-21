 Young Ghanaian boy stabbed to death in London (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Young Ghanaian boy stabbed to death in London (Photos)

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Young Ghanaian boy

The sister of a young Ghanaian boy has taken to Twitter to share how she lost her brother this morning.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

According to Naya, her only brother got stabbed this morning… She took to Twitter to share his photos and wrote,

My younger brother, my only brother got stabbed to death this morning. Guys this needs to stop. The pain I’m experiencing is indescribable

May the soul of her brother rest in peace…

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post Young Ghanaian boy stabbed to death in London (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.