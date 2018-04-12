 Young man kneels down, proposes to his Corper girlfriend during her POP in Kaduna today — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Young man kneels down, proposes to his Corper girlfriend during her POP in Kaduna today

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Today was the POP of Corpers round the country.

Ayoung man used the opportunity to propose to his Corper girlfriend during her POP in Kaduna State..

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

…and of course said yes!

Meanwhile, It is now a common trend for Members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, to occasionally modify to taste, their khaki uniforms into more fashionable designs and rock them outdoors.

A Female corps member, has got herself trending online after delectable photos of her rocking her khaki uniform emerged on social media.

The lady identified as Benedicta Etim who serves in Ebonyi State, got creative with her uniform to mark her birthday.

See more photos below;

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post Young man kneels down, proposes to his Corper girlfriend during her POP in Kaduna today appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.