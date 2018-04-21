Young man’s gesture to his great grandmother goes viral! (photos) — Nigeria Today

Young man’s gesture to his great grandmother goes viral! (photos)

Young man gesture

A South African young man who is graduating from the University of Kwazulu-Natal (UKZN) has thrown the University agog this morning.

The Bachelor of Law graduate identified as Njabulo Ntombela changed into his Zulu traditional dress and wore his graduation gown on his 89 year old great grandmother, Nomkikilizo Ntombela.

According to him, his gesture was to acknowledge her contribution towards his success in life.

See more heartwarming photos below:

