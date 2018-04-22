Young pilot, Miracle wins BBNaija show — Nigeria Today

Young pilot, Miracle wins BBNaija show

24-year-old pilot and model in the Big Brother Naija (BBN) reality show, Miracle Igbokwe, has been crowned winner of the competition, carting home the cash prize of N25million, an SUV and other benefits totaling N45 million during a glamorous finale in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday night.

Miracle who had showed traits of winning, having led the votes chart each time he was put up for possible eviction, and came tops during series of tasks since January 28, 2018 when the show opened, beats fellow finalists – Tobi Bakre, Cynthia Nwadiora, Nina Chinonso and Alexandra Asogwa.

He had earlier earned over N3million coming from winning House tasks such as Pepsi Challenge, Payporte Challenge, Close-Up Challenge, and scooped to himself, the N200, 000 wager in the last week.

He had been Head of House several times and contributed to entertaining fans with dramas, intrigues, tasks, gossips, and betrayals, while also being noted for his romance with fellow housemate, Nina throughout the 24/7-three months live broadcast.

It didn’t come to many as a surprise that he won the show, as most viewers hold the view that he was the housemate with the least tussle with other contestants, while his status as a pilot might have also endeared fans to him.

The energy was ‘double’ in the South African studio when he was brought to the stage with Cee-C. The shout of Miracle! Miracle!! Miracle!!! by supporters rent the air.

Miracle who hails from Imo State, recently graduated from the Aviation School, and entered the Big Brother Naija house with his pilot license tightly in hand.

The charming housemate who plans to use part of the N45million prize to get more aeronautic training and the rest to help his family said while canvassing for votes: “Coming here is a deal for me, winning this money is a bigger deal to me. I would use the money to go for my CPL training as a professional pilot. Help me abeg and vote for me.”

Cee-C, while canvassing for votes last week hinged her plea on some unnamed projects she will be needing the money for. “Nigerians please vote for me to win this money. I cannot give a particular reason to vote for me. I can’t say because I’m beautiful or attractive but Nigerians please vote for me. Vote for me because I have lots of projects to achieve with this money,” she stated.

Tobi on his part was going to use the money to boost his photography business.

According to the former staff of Heritage Bank, “For a 28-year-old, I have a finance background, so I know what to do with the money; I would not waste it in clubs.

“My photography, I need to expand that business because I don’t have plans of going behind the desk anytime soon. I need you guys to vote let’s get that money.”

While Nina said “I have always had the dream of becoming someone in future and this is just it. I am pleading to Nigerians, Africans to support me to achieve this dream of mine.”, Alex said “I need the money in my life to treat my dad, finish school and take care of my siblings.”

Ebuka who entered the House in an unusual manner, announced Nina’s eviction first. Her eviction was soon followed by that of Alex and Tobi, before Miracle was declared winner.

Other housemates who were earlier evicted include Vandora, Bitto, Princess, DEE-One, Angel, Ahneeka, K-Brule, Leo, Ifu Ennada, Khloe, Anto, Teddy A, Bambam, Lolu and Rico Swavey.

It was an emotional moment for fans of the show across Africa, who must have voted vigorously in the last week, raising the stake for the three top contestants.

The show which began broadcast on January 28, 2018 closed Sunday night with host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announcing the results during a live show that had artistes including Davido with ‘Fia’, “Like That’ and “Fall”, Mr Real with ‘Legbegbe’, and Nigerian dance queenKaffy performing for the excited studio guests.

At a streaming center in Lagos, top celebrities, former housemates and recently evicted contestants like Lolu, Anto, Teddy A and Bambam, were part of the crowd that included ‘official’ supporters of the finalists.

The Lagos event was anchored by former BBNaija’s Housemate, Bisola Aiyeola.

