 Young, united Super Eagles can surprise the world in Russia - Premium Times — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Young, united Super Eagles can surprise the world in Russia – Premium Times

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Premium Times

Young, united Super Eagles can surprise the world in Russia
Premium Times
It is exactly 60 days to the Super Eagles first match at Russia 2018, a clash against an exciting Croatia team,loaded with experience and quality from back to front. FIFA, on its World Cup page wrote concerning Nigeria's Group D, “Group D looks likely

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.