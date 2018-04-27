Young visual artist creates realistic portrait of Teddy-A, Nigerians react — Nigeria Today

Young visual artist creates realistic portrait of Teddy-A, Nigerians react





A young visual artist identified as Victor, a visual artist and a die-hard fan of Teddy A has completed a portrait of the former Big Brother Naija housemate.

The young man with Instagram handle (@victor.majek) who had been a fan of Teddy-A from day one shared the photos of the complete portrait.





The painting was shared across social media by Ex-housemate Teddy A.

He took to his Instagram page and announced that the drawing has finally been completed today 27th April, 2018.

He wrote:

Thank you @victor.majek for this piece. Keep up the good work youngin, you’re not a lazy youth

