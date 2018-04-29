Your government had no strategy to tackle galamsey - Amewu to Mahama - GhanaWeb — Nigeria Today

Your government had no strategy to tackle galamsey – Amewu to Mahama – GhanaWeb
Your government had no strategy to tackle galamsey – Amewu to Mahama
The government has challenged the former Mahama administration to present its policy on alternative livelihood for illegal miners. Former President John Mahama who was assessing the fight against illegal mining during the National Democratic Congress …
Amewu criticises Former President Mahama over galamsey comments
