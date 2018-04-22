Your government is a failure, God is angry with you – Bishop Oyedepo blasts Buhari — Nigeria Today

Your government is a failure, God is angry with you – Bishop Oyedepo blasts Buhari
The founder and General Overseer of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, has slammed the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration over the unending killing of innocent Nigerians by suspected herdsmen. The Bishop, who exploded during today’s Sunday service, said he was very angry with the government for having no feeling for human lives. He also […]
Your government is a failure, God is angry with you – Bishop Oyedepo blasts Buhari
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!