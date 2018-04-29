Your success doesn't depend solely on your ability –Chiamaka Motilewa - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Your success doesn’t depend solely on your ability –Chiamaka Motilewa – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Your success doesn't depend solely on your ability –Chiamaka Motilewa
The Punch
Chiamaka Motilewa, 25, is PhD holder and a lecturer at Covenant University, Ota. She speaks about her career development and growth. What are your educational qualifications? I have a Bachelor in Accounting and Finance from Dublin Business School …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!