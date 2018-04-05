Your time is short – Fani-Kayode warns Buhari’s government — Nigeria Today

Your time is short – Fani-Kayode warns Buhari’s government
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has told President Muhammadu Buhari’s government that its time “is short”. He stated this in a tweet on Thursday evening, in reaction to a statement credited to the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, who said “Buhari’s administration is God-sent”. Fani-Kayode, in a response tweeted: “‘Buhari’s administration is God-sent’- Lai […]
