 You’re dead, court tells perfectly healthy man — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

You’re dead, court tells perfectly healthy man

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Uganda, World | 0 comments

63 year old Constantin Reliu

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Constantin Reliu, 63, had the shock of his life when he was told that he was, in actual fact, dead.

Apparently, his estranged wife had registered his death in 2016 after he didn’t return to Romania from Turkey, where he had worked as a chef for more than 20 years.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

He has since been living a legalistic nightmare of trying to prove to authorities that he is alive.

The court has refused to overturn his death certificate. “I am a living ghost,” Reliu said, “I am officially dead, although I’m alive.”

The post You’re dead, court tells perfectly healthy man appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.