You’re Not Nigerian- Deontay Wilder Taunts Champion Anthony Joshua — Nigeria Today

You’re Not Nigerian- Deontay Wilder Taunts Champion Anthony Joshua

Deontay Wilder who is likely to be Anthony Joshua’s next opponent has started the trash talking game, stating that Joshua who is Nigerian and identifies with his Nigerian roots, isn’t African and he’s just from the UK Wilder, 32, has held the WBC heavyweight title since 2015, and in doing so became the first American world heavyweight champion in […]

The post You’re Not Nigerian- Deontay Wilder Taunts Champion Anthony Joshua appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

