 ‘Youth not leaders of tomorrow, they’re leaders of today’ – UN chief — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

‘Youth not leaders of tomorrow, they’re leaders of today’ – UN chief

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in World | 0 comments

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has declared that “young people are leaders of today” contrary to the age-long reference to them as “leaders of tomorrow”. The Secretary-General said at a UN forum tagged: “Investing in Youth to Counter Terrorism,” said youth globally must be empowered to combat terrorism. Speakers at the event said young people were […]

The post ‘Youth not leaders of tomorrow, they’re leaders of today’ – UN chief appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.