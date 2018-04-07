Youths kill themselves for politicians who are friends in secret – Dele Momodu — Nigeria Today

Youths kill themselves for politicians who are friends in secret – Dele Momodu

Media mogul, Dele Momodu, has lamented some actions of Nigerian youths. In an article on Saturday titled ‘The reasons Nigeria must wake up fast’, the publisher stated that no angel will come down to save or rescue Nigeria. “We must all join hands to do it. I think we are wasting too much time and […]

Youths kill themselves for politicians who are friends in secret – Dele Momodu

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

