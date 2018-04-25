 Youths Must Shun Corruption For Nigeria To Be Great – Osinbajo — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Youths Must Shun Corruption For Nigeria To Be Great – Osinbajo

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in News | 0 comments

For Nigeria to be great, children and youths must shun corrupt practices, and instead work hard and be honest citizens so that they too can make Nigeria great, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN. According to a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande ,Prof. Osinbajo said this during an event to mark the 2018 […]

The post Youths Must Shun Corruption For Nigeria To Be Great – Osinbajo appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.