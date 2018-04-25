Youths Must Shun Corruption For Nigeria To Be Great – Osinbajo — Nigeria Today

Youths Must Shun Corruption For Nigeria To Be Great – Osinbajo

For Nigeria to be great, children and youths must shun corrupt practices, and instead work hard and be honest citizens so that they too can make Nigeria great, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN. According to a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande ,Prof. Osinbajo said this during an event to mark the 2018 […]

The post Youths Must Shun Corruption For Nigeria To Be Great – Osinbajo appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

