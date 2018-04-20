Youths urged to float political party to check godfatherism — Nigeria Today

Youths urged to float political party to check godfatherism
Enugu based non-governmental organisation, NGO, Daniel Ukwu Leadership Foundation, DULF, has
charged Nigerian youths to float their own political party where they will become masters and not pay
allegiance to political godfathers.
The executive director, DULF, Mr. Daniel Ukwu, who gave the charge while addressing newsmen in his
office in Enugu said that the youths are leaders of tomorrow and should be groomed for the future
leadership mantle.
Ukwu, whose focus is on mentoring of the youths for leadership positions, said that power is not given
but aspired for and urged the youths to form a political party of their own, where they will dictate the
tune and not dance to the whims and caprices of the political godfathers that may wish to mortgage
their future.
Ukwu pointed out that in mentoring the youths for leadership, they have to equip themselves with the
requisite knowledge that would place them in leadership positions because leadership is not given.
"Nobody gives you a chance. You have to equip yourself for leadership. There is nothing like giving
power to the young ones. You have to assume the leadership position by taking a decisive step.
Talking about the youth taking over leadership positions, Ukwu said that money and godfstherism in
politics would not allow the youth to aspire for political leadership and suggested a way out, which is for
the youths to form their own political parties where no one will boss them around.
He said that to make this feasible, even for the forthcoming 2019 general elections, the youths can float
their own political party.
“The youths can set up a political party where they will have a say and thus take over the future
leadership," he said.
The DULF boss also said that age is no hinderance to leadership so long as one has a vision to lead.
"Age should not be a barrier to leadership. It is the heart that matters. Leadership is all about vision," he
stresses.
He said that since its inception in 2013, the focus of the Foundation has been the mentoring of women
and the youths, adding that women play a role in the nurturing of children and for this reason women
are mentored on leadership as well as the youths.
"We mentor everybody especially women and youths. Women play a lot of roles in families and society
and that is why we are mentoring them," he said.
