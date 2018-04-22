Youths urged to seek financial independence through skills acquisition — Nigeria Today

Youths urged to seek financial independence through skills acquisition

Maneesh Garg, group managing director of NAGODE Industries, has stressed the need for more Nigerians to be trained on skills acquisition as it will help ease the high rate of unemployment in the country.

Speaking at the induction and grants awards ceremony of 21 young adults organised by NAGODE in collaboration with Fields of Skills & Dreams Vocational & Entrepreneurship Technical Institute Lagos, Garg said when people were trained on skills, they would be able to earn a living and contribute meaningfully to their families.

He therefore advised young people to acquire skills in the areas of shoe making; fashion designing; catering and a host of others.

On the collaboration, he said it was part of the industry’s Corporate Social Responsibility which, according to him, include supporting Small and Medium Scale (SMS) industries; assisting children living with cancer as well as training young adults on skills.

Founder of Fields of Skills & Dreams Vocational & Entrepreneurship Technical Institute Lagos, Omowale Ogunrinde, who also spoke at the event said for change to take place in society there was need to invest on people by teaching them professional skills that will make them economically independent.

Ogunrinde also appealed to other corporate organisations in the country to partner with them so that the lives of unemployed young men and women roaming on the streets will be transformed through skills acquisition.

“Corporate social responsibility should be measurable; we do not need only foreigners to collaborate with us in the training; Nigerians who have the capability should help. It is just few young women that will want to walk on the streets as prostitutes. If they had a choice, they will not sell themselves because of money. I am not giving credence to prostitution.

“But, we need to think hard and deep, some people are working where they receive N I5.000 monthly, and l begin to wonder what they can do with such little amount of money, but when they are trained on skills, they can become employer of others or a highly valued skilled employee,” she added.

Ngozi Okpalakunne

The post Youths urged to seek financial independence through skills acquisition appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

