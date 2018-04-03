Nasim Aghdam: Vegan bodybuilder who 'railed against YouTube' - BBC News — Nigeria Today

Nasim Aghdam: Vegan bodybuilder who ‘railed against YouTube’ – BBC News
BBC News
Nasim Aghdam: Vegan bodybuilder who 'railed against YouTube'
BBC News
The woman suspected of opening fire at YouTube's HQ in California had reportedly criticised the platform for suppressing her videos and reducing her revenue. Police have named Nasim Aghdam, 39, as the suspect in Tuesday's gun attack that left three …
Shooting at YouTube Offices Wounds 3; Suspect Is Dead
Woman suspected of opening fire at YouTube had battled against platform
Female suspect dead, several hurt in YouTube shooting
