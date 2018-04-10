YouTube tutorials to blame for low clientele, remuneration – MUAs - P.M. News — Nigeria Today

YouTube tutorials to blame for low clientele, remuneration – MUAs – P.M. News
YouTube tutorials to blame for low clientele, remuneration – MUAs
Some makeup artists have blamed the popularity of the YouTube tutorial videos as reasons for reduced clientele and remuneration. The artists, who spoke with newsmen in Abuja, said that they had taken to training new entrants in the industry to make …
