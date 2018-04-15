You’ve Failed Nigerians – Bakare Tells Buhari, Jonathan — Nigeria Today

You’ve Failed Nigerians – Bakare Tells Buhari, Jonathan

The General Overseer of Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has described Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari and his predecessor Goodluck Jonathan as failures over their inability to prioritise the security and welfare of Nigerians.

The cleric stated this when he spoke at the 2nd annual Chibok girls lecture organised by the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement in Abuja, on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Bakare said that the nation has failed to live up to the expectations in terms of security and welfare of the abducted school girls.

“That is the purpose of government as enshrined in the constitution. That the welfare and security of the citizens, whether is Jonathan government or Buhari government. Any government that does not prioritise the security and welfare of its people is already a failed government to start with.”

He said the fact that schoolgirls were abducted in Dapchi, Yobe state, four years after the Chibok incident is “evidence of an anomie and alarming national malady”.

The cleric wondered why both incidents happened the year preceding a general election.

“There is something wrong when a nation is twice beaten. There is something undeniably wrong when the girl child repeatedly becomes the bargaining instrument in negotiation deals between the government and terrorists,” Bakare said. “Let me ask this question, has this government handled the issue of the Chibok kidnap well?” the audience chorused, “No!” He asked again, “What of the previous government?” The people responded negatively, and Bakare continued: “Sometime ago, the daughter of President Buhari got married here in Abuja. Just recently, the daughter of Vice-President Osinbajo also got married here. “The other time a governor gave out his daughter to another governor and they had a very elaborate wedding. Now tell me if their daughters were among the Chibok girls, won’t they have done enough to rescue them?

The post You've Failed Nigerians – Bakare Tells Buhari, Jonathan appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

