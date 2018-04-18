 Yung Denzl: M.I Abaga Set Release Date For New Album (See Tracklist) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Yung Denzl: M.I Abaga Set Release Date For New Album (See Tracklist)

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

M.I Abaga- Yung Denzl Album Release Date has been announced. The Chocolate City boss has revealed he will release “Yung Denzl”, his fourth Studio Album on..

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This super post – Yung Denzl: M.I Abaga Set Release Date For New Album (See Tracklist) appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO. Read Full Post >> myNAIJAinfo!.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.