Yusuf Buhari is very Lazy Nigerian – Charly Boy — Nigeria Today

Yusuf Buhari is very Lazy Nigerian – Charly Boy

Still on the ongoing trend of President Muhammadu Buhari’s ‘lazy Nigerian youths’ comment, self-acclaimed right activist, Charly Boy has narrated all the characters of Yusuf Buhari, the son of President Buhari and concluded that he is a very lazy Nigerian.

This is Yusuf

He doesn't like to work.

He stays in a free house, eats free food and rides a power bike all day long.

If he has a headache, he flies a chartered or presidential plane to some of the finest hospitals to treat himself for free.

He is a lazy Nigerian.Don't be likehim pic.twitter.com/XwNpZJXrLk — Charlyboy(Official) (@Areafada1) April 21, 2018

