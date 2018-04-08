Zacks: Analysts Anticipate British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Will Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share - Week Herald — Nigeria Today

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Will Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share – Week Herald
|
Week Herald
|
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Will Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share
Week Herald
British American Tobacco logo Wall Street brokerages expect British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) to report earnings per share of $2.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for British American Tobacco's …
Reviewing British American Tobacco (BTI) & Imperial Brands (IMBBY)
Imperial Brands (IMBBY) vs. British American Tobacco (BTI) Head to Head Survey
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!