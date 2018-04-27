Zakayo ‘the Chimp’ dies at 54, vigil set for Friday — Nigeria Today

Zakayo ‘the Chimp’ dies at 54, vigil set for Friday

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fifty-four-year-old chimpanzee popularly known as Zakayo, who has lived at Uganda Wildlife Center (UWEC) for 42 years is dead.

A brief statement Thursday from UWEC shows that preliminary findings suggest that Zakayo succumbed to Chronic Gastroenteritis.

“Due to his old age, he was highly susceptible to opportunistic infections,” reads the statement. “Please join us as we celebrate the life of this legendary chimpanzee that once lived as a dominant male and brought up the chimpanzee family at UWEC.”

According to UWEC, Zakayo nurtured two Alpha male chimpanzees, Matooke, who led the group up to 2013, and Aluma who took over in 2013 up to date.

UWEC will hold a vigil for Zakayo on Friday at UWEC beach starting at 6pm followed by his burial on Saturday.

