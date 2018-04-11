Zambia gets $21m EU grant to improve public finance management — Nigeria Today

Zambia gets $21m EU grant to improve public finance management

The EU on Wednesday signed a 17 million Euros (21 million dollars) financing agreement with the Zambian Government aimed at helping the southern African nation strengthen its public finance management system. The support is for a programme on Effectiveness and Transparency in Management of Public Resources (EFFECT), a five-year programme that will help the country to improve public finance management. Funded under the 11th European Development Fund, the programme will contribute to the improvement of planning, budgeting and budget implementation by the Zambian Government.

