Zambia never hides debt, it's sustainable and being serviced – Mwanakatwe - Lusaka Times — Nigeria Today

Zambia never hides debt, it’s sustainable and being serviced – Mwanakatwe – Lusaka Times
|
Lusaka Times
|
Zambia never hides debt, it's sustainable and being serviced – Mwanakatwe
Lusaka Times
The Minister of Finance Honourable Margaret Mwanakatwe has assured Zambians and the international community that Zambia does not and will never hide its debt. And the Minister of National Development Planning Honourable Alexander Chiteme has urged …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!