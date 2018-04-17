Zamfara govt seeks Allah’s intervention over killings by bandits, herdsmen — Nigeria Today

Zamfara govt seeks Allah’s intervention over killings by bandits, herdsmen
The Zamfara state government on Tuesday announced its plans to hold special prayer sessions to seek Allah’s intervention in the current security challenges bedevilling the state. Chairman of the preaching and prayer sub-committee of the 7th anniversary of Governor Abdul’aziz Yari’s administration, Malam Aminu Danjibga told newsmen in Gusau that the special prayers were part […]
Zamfara govt seeks Allah's intervention over killings by bandits, herdsmen
