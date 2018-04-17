 Zamfara govt seeks Allah’s intervention over killings by bandits, herdsmen — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Zamfara govt seeks Allah’s intervention over killings by bandits, herdsmen

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Zamfara state government on Tuesday announced its plans to hold special prayer sessions to seek Allah’s intervention in the current security challenges bedevilling the state. Chairman of the preaching and prayer sub-committee of the 7th anniversary of Governor Abdul’aziz Yari’s administration, Malam Aminu Danjibga told newsmen in Gusau that the special prayers were part […]

Zamfara govt seeks Allah’s intervention over killings by bandits, herdsmen

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.