Zamfara Killings: Bandits Displace Over 20 Communities — Nigeria Today

Zamfara Killings: Bandits Displace Over 20 Communities

Following the recent attacks in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State, residents in over 20 communities in the area have fled their villages for fear of more attacks.

Speaking to newsmen at the emir’s palace in Anka, the Wazirin Anka, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa described the attacks as unfortunate as majority of the villagers have fled their homes.

“Most of the communities have left their villages over fear of more attacks in the area and have become Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), taking refuge in primary schools and the Anka local council secretariat while some are now with their relatives in Anka town,” he said.

He said the Anka Emirate Council is working to ensure that the affected victims, majority of whom are women and children, settle down.

“We are appealing to federal government to provide more security for us to protect our lives and properties”, he said.

Also speaking while addressing the displaced persons, the Chairman of Anka Local Government Area, Alhaji Mustafa Gado lamented the attacks, describing it as callous and barbaric. Gado added that despite an earlier promise by the federal government that there would be air and land strikes against the bandits, “we are yet to see any air force flight in our airspace which may be why the bandits have continued to elude security operatives.”

The state Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Muhammad Danjari, who was also at the area to sympathise with the people, urged them to see the incident as a trial from God and charged them to continue to pray for peace and stability in the area, in the state and in Nigeria in general.

