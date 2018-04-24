Zamfara lawmaker loses 10 relatives in accident — Nigeria Today

Zamfara lawmaker loses 10 relatives in accident

The lawmaker representing Bakura Constituency in the House of Assembly, Sa’idu Dambala, on Sunday lost 10 relatives in an accident on the Gusau-Sokoto road.

The dead included four of his children, three grand-children, sister in-law, his wife’s friend and a driver.

The Speaker, Sanusi Rikiji, who led the lawmakers on the visit, described the incident as a great shock.

Rikiji, however, urged the lawmaker to take the incident as a test from Allah and prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

Dambala thanked his colleagues for the visit.

Spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Nasiru Ahmed, who confirmed the incident, said the accident a Golf car and a truck had a head-on collision.

Ahmed added that apart from the 10 persons that died, two others sustained injuries and are being treated at Yariman Bakura Special Hospital in Gusau.

