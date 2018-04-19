Zamfara police arrest suspected gang leader, 30 others — Nigeria Today

Zamfara police arrest suspected gang leader, 30 others

The Zamfara Police Command has arrested the leader of the notorious criminal gang known as the “Sara-Suka” as well as 20 other members. The command’s spokesman, DSP Muhammad Shehu, said in a statement in Gusau on Thursday that the gang had been terrorising Gusau and its environs. The statement said that the suspects were arrested by the operation team of the command on Wednesday at Yan-Mangwarora area of the state capital during a raid of various criminal hideouts.

