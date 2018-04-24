Zamfara to spend N10b on proposed university — Nigeria Today

Zamfara to spend N10b on proposed university

The proposed Zamfara state government owned university is expected to cost N10 billion. This was made known by Governor Abdulaziz Yari on Tuesday, when he received at his Talata-Mafara residence, a team of journalists who were on tour of the state. He said:

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

