Zanie Brown’s 100 Dollar Masters Dinner Sells Out — Nigeria Today

Zanie Brown’s 100 Dollar Masters Dinner Sells Out

By Staff Writer

Behind what may be the most expensive dinner concert in Uganda, there lies a humble soul named Zanie Brown.

On Sunday evening, the singer held a dinner at Gardens Hotel, Entebbe where guests were charged $100 (Roughly UGX 360,000) for entrance and $1000 (UGX 3.6 Million) for a table.

The show was massively attended by corporate companies and key sector stakeholders in the country.

“She wanted an exclusive, special show for her fans,” said a close source. “In terms of ticket prices, this is one of the most expensive shows not only for the artist, but Uganda at large.”

At the show, as earlier publicized, the singer premiered her new song “Mugulu”, an inspirational, melodic track synonymous to her recent uplifting projects like “Muyaye.”

“Mugulu may not just be a track, it could be her album title too,” a source speculated when asked for details of the song.

Despite the subtle advertising, Zanie pulled, according to eye-witnesses, one of the most epic, well-attended plush dinners ever.

