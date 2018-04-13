Zanu PF HQ to vet aspiring candidates CVs - NewsDay — Nigeria Today

Zanu PF HQ to vet aspiring candidates CVs – NewsDay
|
NewsDay
|
Zanu PF HQ to vet aspiring candidates CVs
NewsDay
ZANU PF has ordered the party's district and provincial executives to submit all applications and CVs submitted by aspiring candidates to the party headquarters for vetting, following reports of underhand dealings in the vetting exercise at lower …
Accept all CVs, says Mpofu
NO DISQUALIFICATIONS, ORDERS MPOFU
