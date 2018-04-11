 Zanu-PF pitches its politics high ahead of polls - Chronicle — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Zanu-PF pitches its politics high ahead of polls – Chronicle

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Chronicle

Zanu-PF pitches its politics high ahead of polls
Chronicle
ZANU-PF under the new leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa has pitched its politics high ahead of the elections later this year, by expending its energies towards the improvement of the economy, a senior government official has said. In an
NPF holds low-key inaugural meetingThe Herald
Zimbabwe Opposition Party Linked to Mugabe Urges Mnangagwa to Withdraw Army from Rural AreasVOA Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe lifts ban on election monitoring by EU and USIrish Times
Bulawayo24 News (press release) (blog) –ZimEye – Zimbabwe News –News24 –Times LIVE
all 25 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.