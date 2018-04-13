 Zanu PF to use voters' roll in dry run - Zimbabwe Independent — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Zanu PF to use voters’ roll in dry run – Zimbabwe Independent

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Zimbabwe Independent

Zanu PF to use voters' roll in dry run
Zimbabwe Independent
ZANU PF — which has embarked on a grassroots-based voter mobilisation strategy — is planning to use the provisional voters roll compiled by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) in its primary polls slated for May 5 ahead of the upcoming general
Zanu PF HQ to vet aspiring candidates CVsNewsDay
Over 1 300 aspire for positions on Zanu PF ticketThe Zimbabwe Daily
Bhora Musango Threats, ZANU PF Reverses DisqualificationsZimEye – Zimbabwe News
The Herald
all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.