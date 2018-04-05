 ZealKeyz preaches contentment in new song, Farawe - Nigeria Today — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

ZealKeyz preaches contentment in new song, Farawe – Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

ZealKeyz preaches contentment in new song, Farawe
Nigeria Today
Up and coming hip-hop singer, Ekeh Eustace Chinaza, better known by his stage name ZealKeyz, is set to shake the Nigerian music space with his new single “Farawe”. The young talent, who has been doing music since he was 11 years old and professionally

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.