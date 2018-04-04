ZealKeyz preaches contentment in new song, Farawe — Nigeria Today

ZealKeyz preaches contentment in new song, Farawe

BY TOLULOPE ABEREOJE

Up and coming hip-hop singer, Ekeh Eustace Chinaza, better known by his stage name ZealKeyz, is set to shake the Nigerian music space with his new single “Farawe”. The young talent, who has been doing music since he was 11 years old and professionally since 2013, has 6 singles to his credit including his newly released single “Farawe”.

Speaking on the stumbling blocks upcoming artistes face in the industry, ranging from writing songs, to getting a good producer and performing at unpaid shows, ZealKeyz confirmed the

“It’s not so easy for upcoming artistes, going for shows and not getting paid, not having enough money to record songs is another problem. I draw inspiration from what is happening in the streets and what is going on with me. How to record songs is a major challenge for an upcoming artiste, if you don’t have money to record and also a good producer, it is tantamount to doing nonsense and people won’t accept such music,” he lamented.

In a time when youths are going into fraud and illegalities to make money and have what others do have, ZealKeyz released Farawe which basically preaches contentment and God’s awareness of any circumstance.

“Farawe is a song that says God is in control of whatever one is facing and so no one should compare you with anyone and you should also not compare yourself with others. I did Farawe because of the trend of singing in Yoruba language to get prominence especially in Lagos because the language is accepted,” he said.

ZealKeyz who particularly looks forward to working with Wizkid got his latest single produced by MSN gang’s in-house producer, Dabeat on D Beat.

