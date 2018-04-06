 ZEE Entertainment showcases bumper programmes - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

ZEE Entertainment showcases bumper programmes – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

ZEE Entertainment showcases bumper programmes
Vanguard
Zee World, the world's first Bollywood English dubbed channel in Africa, has unveiled its line-up of programs for the year to keep viewers even more glued to their television screens. A scene from one of Zee World TV series. Speaking at a content

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.