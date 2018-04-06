ZEE Entertainment showcases bumper programmes — Nigeria Today

ZEE Entertainment showcases bumper programmes

By Benjamin Njoku

Zee World, the world’s first Bollywood English dubbed channel in Africa, has unveiled its line-up of programs for the year to keep viewers even more glued to their television screens.

Speaking at a content upfront in Lagos, Harish Goyal, CEO, Zee TV Africa and Indian Ocean Islands, said: “We are really excited about the wide acceptance and appreciation of our programmes here in Nigeria and we keep improving our content to keep our viewers happy.”

“This year, we would like to assure our viewers of world class entertainment in line with Zee entertainment’s global offering. We have a line-up of exciting new programmes across all channels to bring you the best of Bollywood,” he added.

The ZEE general entertainment channels which have a huge following in Nigeria, showcased exciting series, shows and movies planned for Bollywood lovers across its major channels – the popular Zee World, Zee Bollymovies, Zee Bollynova and Zee Cinema.

This year’s programming on Zee World features the much-anticipated return of Twist of Fate – everybody’s favourite TV drama, back with its second season, continuing the cliffhanger that left viewers guessing as to what happened to the fun-loving rockstar Abhi and the ever determined, strong-willed Pragya.

Will they finally get the love they deserve or will Abhi’s evil sister Aliya get what she wants and remove Pragya for good? 2018 also sees the return of another popular series – King of Hearts season 2, as well as new series – Bride with Benefits, Begusarai, Amma and Iron Lady.

A number of blockbuster movies will also premiere on Zee BollyMovies later this year, including the 2017 crime thriller, MOM, starring the Bollywood legend Sridevi, who sets out to avenge her step-daughter after the justice system failed to convict her attackers. With the help of a shady detective, she takes the law into her own hands. Other movies on the channel will feature A-list actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan among others.

