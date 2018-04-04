Zenith Bank Customers To Enjoy Filmhouse Discount And More With Scan To Pay — Nigeria Today

Zenith Bank Customers To Enjoy Filmhouse Discount And More With Scan To Pay

Customers of Nigeria’s leading bank, Zenith Bank plc, will enjoy discounts at The Place branches, as well as the Filmhouse cinemas in Lekki and Surulere.

Zenith Bank in promotion of its scan to pay feature has partnered with the merchants to provide a #500 discount when they choose the masterpass option while making QR payments of N1,000 and above.

Scan To Pay is a fast, simple and secure way of making payments at merchant’s outlets by simply scanning a QR code using a smart phone. QR is an acronym for Quick Response code.

It is similar to a barcode displayed on items or goods found in stores.

