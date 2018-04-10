 Zenith Bank Enhances Customer International Spend Ability by Introducing Pounds Sterling & Euro Visa Debit Cards — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Zenith Bank Enhances Customer International Spend Ability by Introducing Pounds Sterling & Euro Visa Debit Cards

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in News | 0 comments

One of the foremost Nigerian financial institutions Zenith Bank Plc is enhancing the ability of its customers to perform international transactions with the introduction of the Zenith Bank British Pounds and Euro Visa Debit Cards. The cards are designed to provide customers with more spend flexibility by enabling them to access their Pounds and Euro […]

The post Zenith Bank Enhances Customer International Spend Ability by Introducing Pounds Sterling & Euro Visa Debit Cards appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.