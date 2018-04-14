Zenith Bank Grows Profit To N174bn As Assets Hit N4.83trn — Nigeria Today

Zenith Bank Grows Profit To N174bn As Assets Hit N4.83trn

One of Nigeria’s leading deposit money banks, Zenith Bank Plc, has declared the sum of N174billion as gross profit-before-tax (PBT) for the year ended 2017. Its total assets also increased to N4.83trillion within the same period. The N174billion PBT is higher than the N140billion recorded as PBT in 2016, which shows that its profit rose […]

The post Zenith Bank Grows Profit To N174bn As Assets Hit N4.83trn appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

