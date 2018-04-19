Zenith Bank, Ikoyi Club stage swimming tourney - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Zenith Bank, Ikoyi Club stage swimming tourney – New Telegraph Newspaper



New Telegraph Newspaper Zenith Bank, Ikoyi Club stage swimming tourney

New Telegraph Newspaper

The annual youth swimming competition for primary and secondary schools in Lagos State will start this weekend in Ikoyi Club. The 'catch them young' inter-school tournament in its third edition is the initiative of the club in conjunction with Zenith …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

