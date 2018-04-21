Zenith Bank/Ikoyi Club swimming tourney starts today - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Zenith Bank/Ikoyi Club swimming tourney starts today – New Telegraph Newspaper
New Telegraph Newspaper
Zenith Bank/Ikoyi Club swimming tourney starts today
The 3rd Zenith Bank/Ikoyi Club Inter School swimming tournament commences today with 11 schools scheduled to feature. 33 events will be competed for in the 'catch them young' programme – a partnership initiative of the club in conjunction with Zenith …
St Saviours School vows to defend title, as Zenith Bank/Ikoyi Club 1938 Swimming holds today
